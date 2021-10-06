Andrew Thomas, Leonard Williams listed as non-participants in Giants practice

Getty Images

The Giants didn’t hold a full practice session on Wednesday, but they would have been without a fair number of key players if they had done more than a walkthrough.

The list of players listed as non-participants by the team includes left tackle Andrew Thomas. Thomas is listed as having a foot injury that could interrupt what’s been a strong start to the season for the 2020 first-round pick. He was considered a big question mark heading into the season, but he’s played well as quarterback Daniel Jones noted on Wednesday.

“He’s played great, no secret about it. He’s shut down whoever he’s gone up against,” Jones said, via SNY.

Thomas was not on the injured list last week and defensive lineman Leonard Williams is another new addition to the list. He would have missed practice with a knee injury.

Safety Jabrill Peppers hurt his hamstring against the Saints and also would have been out on Wednesday. Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton would have remained out with hamstring injuries. Tight end Kaden Smith (knee) rounds out the list of players who wouldn’t have participated.