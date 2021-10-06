Baker Mayfield on accuracy issues: “I’ve just got to make the damn play”

Getty Images

After Sunday’s victory over the Vikings, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield lamented his “piss-poor performance.”

Though Cleveland won 14-7, Mayfield had missed several throws throughout the contest. He finished 15-of-33 passing for 155 yards, though he didn’t turn the ball over.

During his Wednesday press conference, Mayfield said watching the film back just illustrated that plays were there to be made — he just has to make them.

“It’s nice when you can play around 50 percent competitions, which is just terrible, and then to have a win on the road in a hostile environment against a good team,” Mayfield said. “So, yeah, it’s nice knowing that we have that. But there’s still a standard that I try and set for myself and try to hold myself accountable to. So I need to do that.”

Mayfield’s left shoulder popped in and out when he tried to tackle a defender after throwing an interception against the Texans. Mayfield confirmed on Wednesday that he’s been wearing a harness for it, but when asked if that could affect his accuracy, Mayfield replied, “It shouldn’t.”

The quarterback also said his footwork didn’t cause the accuracy issues last week.

“No, I think my footwork was clean. It’s just about making the plays when they’re there,” Mayfield said. “I really don’t think it’s that complicated. Everybody’s going to try to make an excuse — I pretty much hit on it after the game. I’ve just got to make the damn play. It’s that simple.”

That may be easier said than done against the Chargers this week. Los Angeles enters Week Five with the No. 5 defense against the pass.