Ben Roethlisberger: I know that I can play better football

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with hip issues. But Tomlin still feels like Roethlisberger is “absolutely” the best QB for Pittsburgh’s offense.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Roethlisberger said that seeing a picture of his injured hip “might turn your stomach.” But the quarterback still plans to be on the field for this week’s matchup against the 3-1 Broncos.

Roethlisberger admitted some of his current issues as a thrower are likely related to his hip injury. But as Tomlin said Tuesday, the 39-year-old QB feels those things can be corrected and he can play through whatever pain he has.

“I know that I can play better football,” Roethlisberger said, via Joe Rutter of the Tribune-Review. “I believe in myself. I know that no matter what is going on, I’m going to fight my butt off to get a win. If that is the way I need to lead right now by showing these guys I’m going to do everything I can to win a football game, then I’ll keep doing that.”

Roethlisberger added that he didn’t want to dwell on the ailments because it sounds too much like an excuse.

“I’m not going to make that,” Roethlisberger said. “I need to be better. I need to fight through and figure out how to make better decisions, how to make better throws, be a better football player. That is why I said I’m not going to quit. I’m not doing that. I’m not giving up on this season. No one in this building is. It’s still early, and there is a lot of fight left in us.”

The Steelers are currently 1-3 after losses to the Raiders, Bengals, and Packers. Roethlisberger has completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,033 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions this season.