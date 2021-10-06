Blake Cashman returning to practice for the Jets

Getty Images

The Jets will be heading to London to face the Falcons this weekend and linebacker Blake Cashman could be going with them.

Cashman was placed on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring in the Jets’ Week One loss to the Panthers. He has missed three games, which makes him eligible to return to the active roster and the Jets started the clock on that process by designating him to return on Wednesday.

Cashman can practice with the team for three weeks before reaching a deadline to activate him or release him. He can be activated at any point within that window.

This is Cashman’s third season with the Jets. The 2019 fifth-round pick has 46 tackles and a fumble recovery in 12 overall appearances.