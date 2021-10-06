Browns designate Anthony Walker to return from IR

Getty Images

Cleveland should have one of its key defensive players back soon.

The Browns announced they’ve designated linebacker Anthony Walker to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

That means Walker now has a 21-day window to practice with the team before Cleveland must activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season.

Walker injured his hamstring during the team’s season-opening loss to the Chiefs. He’s in his first year with the Browns after signing a one-year deal with the club in March.

Walker recorded 10 total tackles in Week One while serving as Cleveland’s defensive signal-caller.