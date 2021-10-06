Cal McNair on possible trade of Deshaun Watson: “We’ll see”

Getty Images

In 27 days, the window for trading Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson closes until March 2022. On Wednesday, team owner Cal McNair addressed the possibility of whether Watson will be traded by November 2.

“We’ll just wait and see,” McNair said, via Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790. “It’s a day-to-day thing. [G.M.] Nick [Caserio] is in charge of that. We’ll see how that works out.”

The Texans reportedly have softened their stance in recent days. The Dolphins continue to be the primary, if not only, team that is connected to a potential trade for Watson.

Houston’s demands continue to be the primary impediment to a deal. Watson’s legal situation nevertheless complicates the situation, given the possibility of a full-blown criminal prosecution. Although many in league circles believe that felony charges for Watson are unlikely, anything can happen.

Still, the Texans view this not as a two-year transaction but as a 10-year investment. Despite the possibility of short-term unavailability due to allegations of sexual assault arising from massage-therapy sessions, Watson becomes the long-term answer at the quarterback position for whoever acquires him.

If it’s going to be the Dolphins and if it’s going to happen in 2021, it needs to happen within the next 27 days.