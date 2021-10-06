Chris Carson questionable with neck injury; Darrell Henderson has no designation

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Chris Carson remained out of practice Wednesday, and the team lists him as questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Rams.

Carson did not participate in Monday’s walk-through, but he was listed as “not injury related-resting veteran.” The Seahawks added a neck injury Tuesday.

Coach Pete Carroll said Carson will be a game-time decision.

He initially popped up on the injury report with a neck injury the week of the season opener but was a full participant for all three practices that week.

Carson, 27, played 23 snaps in Week 3 and 25 in Week 4. Alex Collins filled in during Sunday’s victory over the 49ers, playing 22 snaps and rushing for 44 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Carson’s 232 yards are the fewest he’s had through four games since a broken leg in Week 4 of his rookie season of 2017. He did not return that season, finishing with a career-low 208 yards on 49 carries.

Rookie receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion) won’t play Thursday, and linebacker Benson Mayowa (neck) is questionable. Mayowa was a full participant Wednesday and Thursday and Carroll said things “are looking up” for Mayowa to play.

Receiver DK Metcalf (foot) remained limited Wednesday, but he does not have a designation.

The Rams are healthy going into the game, with no designations. Running back Darrell Henderson (ribs) was a full participant Wednesday after being limited Monday and Tuesday.

The only player on the Rams’ 53-player roster not to have a full practice Wednesday was left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who had a rest day.