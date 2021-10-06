Christian McCaffrey limited in practice; Shaq Thompson out this week

Getty Images

The Panthers may be getting running back Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, but they’ll be without linebacker Shaq Thompson,

McCaffrey was limited in his first practice since leaving the team’s Week Three win over the Texans with a hamstring injury. Head coach Matt Rhule said playing on Sunday is a possibility, but it sounds like that decision will hinge on how McCaffrey responds to his return to work.

“Christian looked real good. I don’t know what that means in terms of Sunday,” Rhule said, via David Newton of ESPN.com.

Thompson did not practice because of a foot injury and Rhule said he will not play against the Eagles. Rhule added that Thompson could return for their Week Six matchup with the Vikings.

Left tackle Cameron Erving (neck) also sat out of practice on Wednesday.