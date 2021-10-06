Curtis Samuel out of practice with groin injury

Getty Images

Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel missed the first three games of the regular season while on injured reserve with a groin injury, but he returned to action for their Week Four win over the Falcons.

Samuel’s outlook for this week’s game against the Saints is a bit cloudier, however. He is not practicing on Wednesday because of lingering issues with his groin.

Head coach Ron Rivera said that the team is being attentive to any trouble as they move forward with the wideout.

“We’re obviously going to be cautious with it. We’ll go from there,” Rivera said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com.

There’s no indication that this will be another extended absence for Samuel. If it is, putting him on IR and bringing him back won’t be an option because players can only do that once each season.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb (shoulder), right guard Brandon Scherff (knee), tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring), wide receiver Dyami Brown (knee), running back Antonio Gibson (shin), and wide receiver Cam Sims (hamstring) are also out of practice on Wednesday.