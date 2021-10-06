Dalvin Cook doesn’t practice Wednesday but plans to play Sunday

Getty Images

Running back Dalvin Cook did not practice Wednesday, three days after playing 33 of 67 offensive snaps on his injured ankle Sunday.

Cook, though, insists he will play against the Lions.

“That’s the plan,” Cook said, via TheAthletic.com. “I don’t feel like I’m getting worse or heading in the wrong direction.”

Cook admits he’s “not 100 percent yet.” He missed Week 3 with his injury and had only nine carries for 34 yards against the Browns.

“Part of this game is playing through pain,” Cook said.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) had a full practice Wednesday and should make his 2021 debut Sunday.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce (elbow), linebacker Nick Vigil (ankle) and receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe) did not practice.