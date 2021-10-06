Daniel Jones named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Giants got their first win of the 2021 season in New Orleans last Sunday and quarterback Daniel Jones‘ play was a big reason for that victory.

Jones was 28-of-40 for a career-high 402 yards in the 27-21 overtime victory. He threw a pair of long touchdowns as he hit wide receiver John Ross for a 52-yard score and later found Saquon Barkley for 54 yards after the running back split wide to the left side of the field.

He added four carries for 27 yards and the NFL announced on Wednesday that he is the NFC offensive player of the week. He also won the prize once during his rookie season.

Jones and the Giants will try to get their second win in Dallas this weekend.