Getty Images

The Cardinals placed tight end Darrell Daniels on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. Howard Balzer of SI.com reports that Daniels tested positive for the virus.

He went on the list in training camp as a high-risk close contact.

Daniels has played all four games, with one start, and has no stats. He has seen action on 72 offensive snaps and 37 on special teams.

He joined the Cardinals in 2018 and in 29 games with 10 starts since then has made nine catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.