DeAndre Carter nabs NFC special teams player of the week

The Washington Football Team trailed the Falcons when they came out of halftime last Sunday, but they didn’t wait long to grab the lead.

DeAndre Carter took the opening kickoff of the second half 101 yards for a touchdown that staked them to a 19-17 lead. They would lose that lead before Taylor Heinicke rallied the team to a 34-30 win with a pair of late touchdown passes, but Carter’s score was a big moment in the team’s second win of the season.

It was also enough for the NFL to name him the NFC special teams player of the week. It’s the first time he’s received a weekly award and it was also the first touchdown of Carter’s NFL career.

Carter is averaging 27.8 yards per kickoff return and 9.3 yards per punt return overall this year.