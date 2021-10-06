DeMaurice Smith’s next contract hinges on vote of player representatives

Getty Images

Several years ago, the NFL Players Association streamlined the process for re-electing the executive director, making it easier for the executive director to stay on the job — and harder for the union to endure a wild-west election like it had in 2015, when nine total candidates ran for the job.

This year, that process has not resulted in the negotiation of a new contract for executive director DeMaurice Smith.

Via Yahoo.com, a 14-member Selection Committee did not vote unanimously to appoint Smith for another term. This puts the matter in the hands of the 32-member board of player representatives, which will retain Smith if at least two thirds of the board votes in favor of keeping Smith.

Per the report, Tuesday’s vote resulted in a 7-7 tie. Under the NFLPA constitution, the board of player representatives decides the issue if at least six but fewer than the full 14 voted to keep the incumbent. In other words, the board would have to decide the issue as long as only one member of the Selection Committee voted against an automatic retention.

That said, if only six or fewer of the 14 had voted to keep Smith, the job would have been considered “open,” and a selection process would have commenced. Smith, based on the report, came within one vote of having his job declared open.

The selection process will now commence unless two thirds of the board of player representatives vote to keep Smith. If that happens, Smith’s 12-year tenure could be coming to an end.