Dolphins placing Will Fuller on injured reserve

Dolphins receiver Will Fuller was already out this week after suffering a broken finger in Sunday’s loss to the Colts. But he’s going to be sidelined for at least two more games.

Head coach Brian Flores announced during his Wednesday press conference that Fuller is being placed on injured reserve.

Fuller will be eligible to return to the active roster after three weeks.

Fuller signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins over the offseason. He missed the first week of the season while serving the end of a six-game suspension and then missed Week Two for personal reasons.

In the last two games, he’s he’s caught four passes for 26 yards.