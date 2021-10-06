Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t practice Wednesday, expects to work Thursday

Getty Images

Running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s bounce-back season hit a snag on Wednesday, but there does not appear to be much concern that it is a significant one.

Elliott did not practice on Wednesday because of a knee injury. He told reporters after the session that the issue developed after beating the Panthers last Sunday and that he expects to be on the practice field Thursday.

“I had some tightness the day after the game. But I’d say today I feel three times better than I did Monday,” Elliott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

If Elliott is back to work on Thursday, all should be on track for him to face the Giants. If not, the stage may be set for Tony Pollard to take on a bigger role in Week Five.