Falcons announce Isaiah Oliver will miss the rest of the season

The Falcons placed cornerback Isaiah Oliver on injured reserve on Tuesday and he won’t be back with the team this year.

Oliver has a knee injury and the Falcons announced on Wednesday that it is a season-ender. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith addressed Oliver’s loss at his Wednesday press conference.

“I can’t say enough good things about him as a pro and a teammate. He’s really bought in, was having a good year. That’s the crappy part about this game,” Smith said, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com.

Oliver started three of the team’s four games as a nickel corner. He had 11 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and three passes defensed in his four appearances this season. The 2018 second-round pick is in the final year of his rookie contract.