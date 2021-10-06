Frank Clark pleads not guilty to possession of an assault weapon

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles to a pair of charges of possession of an assault weapon.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office told the Kansas City Star that Clark entered the pleas on Monday. The charges stem from arrests in March and June of this year.

Clark is due back in court in January for a hearing. He could face three years in prison, but the D.A. said they have not determined what sentence they will seek in the case.

Clark has played in one of the team’s first four games this season. Hamstring injuries have kept him out of the other three contests.