Jadeveon Clowney, Jedrick Wills not practicing Wednesday

Getty Images

The Browns announced a list of players who won’t be taking part in Wednesday’s practice and it includes defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney will not take part in the session due to an elbow injury. He has 10 tackles, two sacks, and seven quarterback hits on the season.

The Browns will also be without left tackle Jedrick Wills. Wills has been dealing with an ankle injury in recent weeks and had to leave last Sunday’s win over the Vikings.

Cornerbacks Troy Hill (toe), Greg Newsome (calf), and Denzel Ward (neck) will join Clowney, Wills, defensive end Takk McKinley (ankle/knee), tight end David Njoku (knee), linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen), and center JC Tretter (knee, back) on the sideline.