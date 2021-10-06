Jaire Alexander likely out this week, no call on surgery yet

Getty Images

The Packers are set to be without cornerback Jaire Alexander for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Alexander hurt the AC joint in his shoulder during last Sunday’s win over the Steelers and head coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday that he is “most likely” going to miss this week’s game. LaFleur said his availability beyond this week remains unknown as doctors are still determining if Alexander needs to have surgery that would bring an end to his season.

“We’re still gathering opinions on that,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I know we’re going to try to avoid that at all costs.”

LaFleur said that Kevin King is trending in the right direction to return from a concussion. The Packers also signed Rasul Douglas off the Cardinals practice squad to go with Eric Stokes, Chandon Sullivan, Shemar Jean-Charles, and Isaac Yiadom at corner.