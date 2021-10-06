Jimmy Garoppolo on injured calf: It hurts, but I’m not going to put anything in stone yet

USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo has played 41 games and missed 23 with injuries since the start of the 2018 season. The 49ers quarterback hopes not to miss another start, but it’s too early to tell whether he can play Sunday.

“I think the initial reaction, you’re obviously bummed by it, but just pulled the calf a little bit,” Garoppolo said Wednesday, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It’s nothing too serious. I tweaked the muscle, whatever word you want to use for it. I strained it a little bit. Just taking it day by day at this point.”

Garoppolo, 29, did not practice Wednesday. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said before practice that doctors believe Garoppolo has “got a chance” to play.

Seattle pass rusher Kerry Hyder‘s knee caught Garoppolo in the back of the right calf. Garoppolo played the rest of the first half but didn’t return after halftime.

Rookie Trey Lance took first-team reps Wednesday, but Garoppolo is mentally preparing to play.

“It doesn’t really change anything,” Garoppolo said. “Mentally, I feel pretty good, just with the game plan and the install we just put in. Physically, hopefully, get out there tomorrow. It’s not terrible right now.”

Garoppolo, though, admits the injury is painful and won’t fully heal by Sunday. He will have to be able to push off his back leg to play against the Cardinals.

“I’d be battling through it probably,” Garoppolo said. “We will take it day by day. It hurts, but it is what it is at this point. I’m not going to put anything in stone yet.”