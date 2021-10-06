Jimmy Garoppolo won’t practice today

Getty Images

The 49ers haven’t ruled out Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday’s game, but coach Kyle Shanahan said the quarterback will not practice Wednesday.

“It’s better today, which is good news,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo’s injured calf. “Not enough, though, to let him go, but also not enough to rule him out. Doctors still say give him another day. He’s got a chance. So we’re still holding out for that.”

A right calf contusion early in the loss to the Seahawks kept Garoppolo on the sideline for the second half. Rookie Trey Lance, who finished the Week 4 game, will take the first-team reps today.

Garoppolo has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 925 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

The 49ers also won’t have tight end George Kittle (calf) and left tackle Trent Williams (shoulder) at practice but are day-to-day. The team called Kittle questionable last week, and he played 70 of the 49ers’ 76 offensive snaps.

Defensive end Samson Ebukam (hamstring) and defensive back K’Waun Williams (calf) also aren’t practicing.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) and cornerback Josh Norman (chest) will get limited work.