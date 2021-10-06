Joe Burrow is the AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was instrumental in Cincinnati’s win over Jacksonville last Thursday. Now nearly a week later, he’s been rewarded for his performance.

The second-year QB has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Though the Bengals were down 14-0 at halftime, Burrow and Cincinnati’s offense put together a strong comeback in the second half. Burrow finished the game 25-of-32 passing for 348 yards with a pair of touchdowns. His second-and-13 completion to tight end C. J. Uzomah helped get the Bengals in position for Evan McPherson’s 35-yard field goal as time expired.

It’s the first time Burrow has been named AFC offensive player of the week in his career.

At 3-1, the Bengals will try to keep their good vibes rolling on Sunday against the Packers.