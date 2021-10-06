NFL viewership up 17 percent from last season

Getty Images

The NFL is seeing strong TV audiences for the 2021 season.

The league announced today that the average NFL game has had 17.3 million viewers this season, which is a 17 percent increase from this point during the 2020 season.

Ratings were expected to rebound in large part because last year, many TV viewers were watching news coverage of the presidential election. But a 17 percent increase would have to be considered on the high end of estimates of where viewership would go in 2021.

The 21 most-watched shows on TV since the start of the season are NFL games. The most-watched games of the season are Buccaneers-Patriots Week Four, Cowboys-Buccaneers Week One, Cowboys-Chargers Week Two, Buccaneers-Rams Week Three and Steelers-Packers Week Four.