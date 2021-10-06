NFLPA seeking information on DEA investigation of Washington Football Team head trainer

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association is seeking information after federal agents reportedly raided the team facility seeking information about head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion.

The players’ union released a statement today saying it is concerned that the raid may reflect on the quality of care that players are receiving in Washington.

“Our union has sent the NFL a formal request for information about the reports regarding the DEA raid of the work office and home of a senior medical staff member of the Washington Football Team,” the NFLPA said. “We believe this situation directly impacts player health and safety. The NFLPA insisted on language in our collective bargaining agreement that obligates clubs to adhere to all state and federal laws and regulations. We look forward to learning more so we can protect our players.”

The precise nature of the investigation into Vermillion has not been revealed, but the team placed him on administrative leave this week.