No immediate contract extension for Stephon Gilmore

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore‘s desire for a new contract in New England contributed to his absence from the team’s lineup this season and the ultimate decision to trade him to the Panthers on Wednesday.

The lack of a deal that runs beyond this season apparently isn’t going to be an issue in Carolina, however. Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that the team will not be signing Gilmore to an extension in the near future. Fitterer did leave the door open for an extension down the road, however.

Gilmore was on the physically unable to perform list with the Patriots, so he won’t be able to start playing for the Panthers until Week Seven. Fitterer said the team’s expectation is that he will be ready to play at that point.

The Panthers also have cornerback Donte Jackson in the final year of his contract and Fitterer said the team is budgeting to keep him, so there will be some juggling for the team to do in the secondary this offseason.