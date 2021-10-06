Odafe Oweh: There was no ill intent on Teddy Bridgewater hit

Getty Images

After sustaining a hard hit from Baltimore edge rusher Odafe Oweh at the end of the first half on Sunday, Teddy Bridgewater was diagnosed with a concussion and missed the rest of the game.

There’s a chance Bridgewater could return to practice this week, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be available to start Denver’s Week Five matchup against Pittsburgh.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said on Monday that he thought Oweh’s hit on Bridgewater should have drawn a penalty, but it didn’t.

On Wednesday, Oweh said he wasn’t acting with malice on the third-down QB hit.

“There was no ill intent,” Oweh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Our mentality is to bring physicality and do everything that we got to do safely, no penalties. I wish Teddy prosperity. I wasn’t trying to do anything dirty.”

Oweh could still be fined by the league for the hit even though it wasn’t flagged.

The rookie edge rusher has recorded 2.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, six QB hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery so far this season.