Packers sign Rasul Douglas off of Cardinals practice squad

The Packers announced a roster move on Wednesday that may signal concern about cornerback Jaire Alexander‘s availability for the near future.

The team has signed veteran corner Rasul Douglas off of the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Douglas spent offseason time with the Raiders and Texans before signing in Arizona. He started 11 of the 14 games he played for the Panthers last season and has 180 tackles and five interceptions in 60 career games.

Alexander injured the AC joint in his shoulder during last Sunday’s victory over the Steelers. Head coach Matt LaFleur said the team was still evaluating the injury when he spoke to reporters on Monday, but adding a corner suggests the team thinks they’ll be short at the position in Week Five against the Bengals at the very least.