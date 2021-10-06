Panthers trade for Stephon Gilmore

Getty Images

The Patriots have parted ways with cornerback Stephon Gilmore, but they haven’t released him.

The Panthers announced that they have acquired Gilmore in a trade on Wednesday. They will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to New England for the veteran corner.

Reports early on Wednesday indicated the Patriots would be releasing Gilmore, but a trade remained possible until that move was officially announced. There were reports of talks with teams about such a deal and that the leak of the plan to release him was an effort to see if any other teams made an offer.

A statement from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called it a mutual parting of the ways, so one would imagine Gilmore is set to report to Carolina. He expressed a desire for a new deal in New England and is coming off a torn quad that had him on the PUP list with the Patriots, but will have a chance to get back on the field with the Panthers after his six-week stay on that list is up.

It’s the second trade for a corner in as many weeks for Carolina. They also dealt for CJ Henderson in the wake of Jaycee Horn‘s foot injury.