Patriots sign Jamie Collins

The Patriots said farewell to cornerback Stephon Gilmore on Wednesday and they are saying welcome back to another defensive player.

Tuesday brought word that the Patriots were working on a deal with linebacker Jamie Collins and Collins’ agent announced that the deal is done on Wednesday afternoon.

Collins was a 2013 second-round pick in New England and spent three-plus seasons with the team before being traded to Cleveland. He returned to New England in 2019 as a free agent and then signed with the Lions as a free agent. The Lions released him last week after attempts to trade him proved to be fruitless.

Collins had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery in two games with the Lions this season. His familiarity with the defensive scheme in New England should help him make a quick transition back to life as a Patriot.