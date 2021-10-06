Patriots cut Stephon Gilmore

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 6, 2021, 8:04 AM EDT
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Stephon Gilmore is about to hit free agency.

The Patriots have decided to cut Gilmore, who has been unhappy with his contract and has spent this season on the physically unable to perform list, Gilmore revealed on social media.

Although it was well known that the Patriots and Gilmore were far apart in contract talks, the decision to release him now comes as a complete surprise.

It’s unclear how soon Gilmore will be able to play after a quadriceps injury has sidelined him so far this season, but suffice to say that when he’s healthy, he’ll be a very attractive option for multiple NFL teams. Gilmore will likely want to play for a contender, and the Buccaneers are a team that have an obvious need at cornerback. Bucs coach Bruce Arians has stated that Tom Brady makes Tampa Bay an attractive free agent destination for veteran players, and Gilmore would surely have interest in joining his old teammate.

Gilmore, who will turn 32 this month, was the NFL’s defensive player of the year in 2019.

27 responses to "Patriots cut Stephon Gilmore

  2. Surprise but not a shocker. Gilmore was looking for a big bump in pay to make him one of the top paid DBs. But salary demands were occurring at the same time he was unable to get on the field to practice, let alone show he still Defensive Player of the Year contender.
    Pats should be OK in def backfield. The play upfront is the bigger concern.

  7. way to get absolutely zero back from a valuable asset. jeez, someone woould have easily given a 3rd rounder for the guy

  9. Especially with Jaire’s injury potentially long term, if this guy can play anytime soon, Pack need to move mountains to get him.

  12. Off to the Gold Coast Patriots….the Buccaneers are in dire straits for secondary help.

  13. It’s always a money grab BB resurrected your career and put a ring on it. People said he overpaid when he rescued you from Buffalo. No gratitude.

  15. As long as he wouldn’t take the field to prove he was one hundred percent back, I was with Pats on not giving him his big pay day.
    Good luck Mr. Gilmore and thank you for your service.

  16. He would be a huge upgrade over Anthony Brown to line up opposite of Diggs in Dallas.

  17. Obviously the Pats doctors feel this quadriceps injury is more serious than most know.

    I wouldn’t touch this injured and soon to be 33 yr old CB. Not sure why the media is trying to make this some huge story. As if the Rams cut Jalen Ramsey.

  18. Huh, can’t say I see a reason why they shouldn’t have shopped him for a late round pick at least. But, BB typically parts ways/releases well respected veterans so they can go to a place ‘of their choosing.’ Perhaps it’s the latter

  19. You aren’t getting any younger Jerry. This might be your last chance at the ole glory hole. Empty the vault and send the jet up there to meet him. Leave McCarthy at home.

  20. Is his injury worse than thought? If they really do cut him, it would likely only be if they couldn’t trade him. The only reason I could see that teams wouldn’t pick up his salary would be if he couldn’t play sufficient snaps this season.

  25. not everyone is swimming in cap space and he wants to be paid. a 1 year deal with somebody not tampa bay incoming. packers, browns, seahawks, chargers, panthers

  26. ‘Bucs coach Bruce Arians has stated that Tom Brady makes Tampa Bay an attractive free agent destination for veteran players…’

    The NFL is becoming the NBA and it sucks. Getting harder and harder to care anymore. Thank God for the NHL

  27. With Mullen and Arnette both hurt if this is one of those phantom injuries the team designate players with till they can trade him but hes actually healthy then i would love my Raiders to pair him with Heyward Jr 2 veterans holding it down until Mullen comes back.👌

