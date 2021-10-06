Patriots cut Stephon Gilmore

Getty Images

Stephon Gilmore is about to hit free agency.

The Patriots have decided to cut Gilmore, who has been unhappy with his contract and has spent this season on the physically unable to perform list, Gilmore revealed on social media.

Although it was well known that the Patriots and Gilmore were far apart in contract talks, the decision to release him now comes as a complete surprise.

It’s unclear how soon Gilmore will be able to play after a quadriceps injury has sidelined him so far this season, but suffice to say that when he’s healthy, he’ll be a very attractive option for multiple NFL teams. Gilmore will likely want to play for a contender, and the Buccaneers are a team that have an obvious need at cornerback. Bucs coach Bruce Arians has stated that Tom Brady makes Tampa Bay an attractive free agent destination for veteran players, and Gilmore would surely have interest in joining his old teammate.

Gilmore, who will turn 32 this month, was the NFL’s defensive player of the year in 2019.