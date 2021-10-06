Peyton Barber dealing with turf toe

Getty Images

The Raiders got running back Josh Jacobs back for their Week Four loss to the Chargers and they may be without another running back for the near future.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Peyton Barber is dealing with a minor turf toe injury. No fracture was found, but Barber is still having tests and waiting on opinions from doctors about next courses of action.

As of now, indications are that Barber could miss a couple of weeks with the injury.

Barber ran 36 times for 143 yards and a touchdown during the two games that Jacobs missed this season. He had one carry for no gain on his lone offensive snap againstthe Chargers.