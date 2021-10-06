Report: Investigation into WFT trainer over possible prescription drug offenses

Getty Images

Washington Football Team head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion was placed on administrative leave by the team after federal authorities conducted a raid of the team facility as part of a criminal investigation last week.

The Drug Enforcement Administration led the search into team headquarters last week and also conducted a search of Vermillion’s residence.

According to NBC Sports Washington, the impetus for the search was into the “possible diversion of prescription drugs” to people who did not legitimately need them.

“Ryan Vermillion has been placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team,” the team said in a statement.

While the team has deferred to that statement on multiple occasions, head coach Ron Rivera did tell NBC Sports Washington “the only thing I can say about Ryan is, I know who Ryan is. Last year I trusted Ryan with my health, and I would do it again,” he said.

Rivera had a bout with cancer, squamous cell carcinoma, last year.

Vermillion was a part of Rivera’s staff with the Carolina Panthers as well before Rivera got the job in Washington last year. He had spent 18 years with the Panthers before following Rivera to D.C.