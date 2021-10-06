Report: Saints signing RB Devine Ozigbo off Jaguars practice squad

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are signing running back Devine Ozigbo off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk790.

The move is pending a physical.

Ozigbo has appeared in 18 games for the Jaguars over the previous two seasons. He’s rushed for 28 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and caught 12 passes for 65 yards.

Ozigbo was initially an undrafted free agent signing of the Saints in 2019 out of Nebraska. He was released by the team at the end of training camp and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.

The Saints were in need of help at running back with Tony Jones Jr. set to miss multiple weeks due to an ankle injury.

New Orleans worked out five running backs on Tuesday prior to signing Ozigbo away from the Jaguars. Lamar Miller, Duke Johnson, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, and Ryquell Armstead were the backs the Saints tried out.