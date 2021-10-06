Rigoberto Sanchez is the AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Colts got their first victory of the season over the Dolphins on Sunday and they have something to show for it aside from a number in the win column.

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez has been named AFC special teams player of the week.

Sanchez punted four times, averaging 50 yards per attempt with a net average of 46.8 yards. Two of Sanchez’s punts were downed inside the 20, with one of those muffed by Miami. Receiver Ashton Dulin recovered the muffed punt to give Indianapolis an extra possession.

Sanchez becomes the Colts first weekly award winner of the 2021 season. He had a cancerous tumor removed late last season, but was able to return just two weeks later.

The Colts will try for their second win this season with a Monday matchup against the Ravens in Week Five.