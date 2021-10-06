Texans activate Zach Cunningham from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Texans got linebacker Zach Cunningham back to practice Wednesday, activating him from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Cunningham went on the list Friday as a close contact. Defensive lineman Ross Blacklock went on the COVID-19 list the same day.

Cunningham played the first three games, making 28 tackles and a pass breakup.

The Texans also designated linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis to return from injured reserve. Pierre-Louis went on the injured reserve list Sept. 16 with a hamstring injury that has kept him out the entire season.

He missed time during the preseason with a concussion.

He signed a two-year deal with the Texans in March after appearing in 13 games with 11 starts for Washington in 2020.

The Texans made the release of receiver Anthony Miller official, with Davion Davis replacing him on the roster.

Receiver Danny Amendola (hamstring) was limited in his return to practice Wednesday. Quarterback Deshaun Watson (not-injury related), receiver Brandin Cooks (not-injury related), receiver Chris Conley (not-injury related), offensive lineman Justin Britt (knee), running back Rex Burkhead (hip) and offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (back) did not practice.