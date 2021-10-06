Texans to waive Anthony Miller

Getty Images

The Texans are making another move at wide receiver.

Per Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, Houston is waiving receiver Anthony Miller.

The club acquired Miller at the start of training camp from Chicago in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick. Miller has appeared in just two games, catching four passes for 20 yards with a touchdown against Carolina. But he had just one 3-yard catch on five targets in Sunday’s 40-0 loss to Buffalo.

The Bears selected Miller in the second round of the 2018 draft. He appeared in 47 games for Chicago with 17 starts, recording 134 catches for 1,564 yards with 11 touchdowns.

He’s also averaged 11.0 yards on five punt returns and 22.9 yards on eight kick returns in his career.

The Texans signed receiver Davion Davis off of Cleveland’s practice squad on Tuesday.