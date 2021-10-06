Tremaine Edmunds named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Buffalo’s defense has been on point recently, netting two shutouts in its last three games.

Now one of the unit’s players has been honored for his performance in Sunday’s 40-0 blowout victory over the Texans.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been named AFC defensive player of the week.

Edmunds had one of the Bills’ five takeaways in Sunday’s game, picking off quarterback Davis Mills in the first quarter. The interception led to a Buffalo offensive touchdown.

Edmunds also had six tackles and a pass breakup in the contest.

It’s the first time Edmunds has received a defensive player of the week award in his career.

It’s also going to be tough for the Bills to shut out their next opponent, as they’ll take on the Chiefs on the road this week for Sunday Night Football.