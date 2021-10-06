Trevon Diggs is the NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs‘ hot start to the 2021 season made him the NFC’s defensive player of the month for September and October started with more accolades.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Diggs has been named the NFC’s defensive player of the week for Week Four.

Diggs had two interceptions in the Cowboys’ 36-28 victory over the previously unbeaten Panthers. Diggs has intercepted at least one pass in all four games of the season and has five in total.

Back tightness led to Diggs leaving the win a little early, but the team said that he would have been able to return if needed. That suggests he’ll be ready to go for this Sunday and a date with the current NFC offensive player of the week.