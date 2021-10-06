Urban Meyer addressed full Jaguars team at Wednesday meeting

Getty Images

A report on Tuesday indicated that Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer had reached “a crisis point” within the locker room because of his actions since last Thursday’s loss to the Bengals, including the decision to cancel a team meeting on Monday.

That report indicated Meyer has “zero credibility” with the team’s players, which would seem to be a major stumbling block to the project of regaining “trust and respect” that Jaguars owner Shad Khan laid out in a statement. Meyer said on his radio show that conversations with people in the organization have been “horrible” before moving on to say that “the ownership of this team is with the players” in terms of being able to move forward.

Meyer took another shot at getting things back on track on Wednesday morning. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Meyer held a full team meeting and reportedly “expressed responsibility and remorse” for staying in Ohio while the team went home on Thursday night. Videos of Meyer out on Friday night and engaging with a woman who is not his wife laded on social media over the weekend to create the current situation in Jacksonville.

Players reportedly “started dying laughing” when Meyer spoke to position groups to apologize earlier this week. There’s no word yet on how this apology went over.