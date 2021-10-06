Urban Meyer says he stayed in Ohio to “get out of Dodge” and “clear [his] head”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 6, 2021, 12:03 PM EDT
Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer met with reporters on Wednesday, a day after team owner Shad Khan issued a stunning statement that called Meyer’s future and his ability to lead the team into serious question.

Among other things, Meyer was asked whether he regrets not returning with the team to Jacksonville after Thursday night’s loss to the Bengals. Obviously, Meyer remaining in Ohio laid the foundation for the events that have created this week’s crisis situation. Regardless of the things that happened in Ohio, his decision to not return with the team and get back to work has been regarded by many as inappropriate if not unprecedented.

“I thought at the time, now that maybe I thought it through, but I thought at the time this was a chance for everybody to clear their head, including myself,” Meyer said. “With my family located where we were, to go spend a day or two with them and then get back. Because I knew I wanted them to get out of Dodge, too, and clear their heads.”

The problem with that explanation comes from the answer Meyer gave to the question immediately before it. Asked whether he secured approval from Khan to stay in Ohio for a day or two after the game, Meyer said, “I discussed it with [G.M.] Trent [Baalke] way in advance.”

So which is it? Was the mini-vacation with his family in Ohio after a game played in Ohio planned “way in advance,” or was it something deemed necessary to “clear [his] head” after a heartbreaking loss?

Meyer also said he has given no thought to resigning, and that he wasn’t fined by Khan. As to whether the situation will be a distraction on Sunday against the Titans, Meyer said, “I’m in a fight to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Meyer concluded the press conference with a message to the fans and owner Shad Khan.

“Why did I decide to come out of what I was doing and do this? Our owner, I just became — I admire the guy so much. He’s become a friend, he’s a guy that I, like I said, I just admire. Jacksonville, I know very well. I know our fans have been hanging in there with us, and I apologize to them. And I wanted to make that perfectly clear.”

It was smart for him to do that. He needs to send a perfectly clear message to the fans now, because there’s a chance they will be sending a perfectly clear message to him on Sunday. And he may not like the contents of it.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Urban Meyer says he stayed in Ohio to “get out of Dodge” and “clear [his] head”

  1. Most liars know when to shut-up so as to not have to keep telling more lies, but not this guy…

  3. He is full of you know what. He’ll be gone before October, and what a disservice to Lawrence

  4. If you think it’s bad now, wait until they hit 20 losses in a row this weekend.

    This is a slow motion trainwreck and we haven’t reached the end by a long shot.

  5. This guy is a circus clown. Stay in Ohio to go to bars and dance and do other things with young women that are not your wife? Yeah, sure. He has lost all cred, not that he had much.

  8. That head line is just too easy…

    Clear His Head, he says…that explains the girl.

    I’d be furious if I was the owner, the GM, the fans. You spent top dollar on this guy and when most coaches are getting back to work after tough losses and tough wins THAT NIGHT, Urban needs to “clear his head” he calls it.

    I never liked him anyway. He’d be my ex-coach fired for cause, and no more money!

  10. I think this is like the guy who gets busted in a strip club and says “I was there for the food”.

  11. ” “get out of Dodge” and “clear [his] head””—— Coach speak for “Negotiate with USC”

  12. Bye week is two weeks away. I’m sure he has that circled on his calendar to fly to Southern California.

  14. Does this guy expect anyone to believe anything he says? What a narcissist.

  16. Sounds like his head is pretty empty to me. What needs clearing? Merely his excuse du jour. What’s it gonna be tomorrow? “I miss the rides at Cedar Point”? “I wanted to make a pilgrimage to Canton”?(a visit is all you’ll ever get)
    Pathological liars have a million of them.

  17. This is truly a joke at this point. Mr Khan has to be furious at this fool but maybe he waits until the bye week to be done with him. Every time he opens his mouth he lies.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.