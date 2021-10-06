Vic Fangio says Teddy Bridgewater might return to practice on Thursday

Getty Images

Broncos coach Vic Fangio sounds optimistic about quarterback Teddy Bridgewater‘s recovery from the concussion that knocked him out of Sunday’s game.

Fangio said Bridgewater was cleared to lift weights with his teammates today, and while he isn’t practicing today, he might practice on a limited basis tomorrow.

“He’s getting better. He’s able to lift today with the group and attend meetings,” Fangio said.

Bridgewater threw a second-quarter touchdown pass in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens but had to leave the game shortly after that because of the concussion. The Broncos didn’t score again.

If Bridgewater is cleared, he’ll start on Sunday against the Steelers. If not, Drew Lock will get the start.