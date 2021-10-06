Washington signing Jace Sternberger off Seattle practice squad, Logan Thomas to IR

Getty Images

Washington listed tight end Logan Thomas among the player who would not practice on Wednesday and it will be some time before he is back on the field.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Thomas is going on injured reserve. He hurt his hamstring against the Falcons in Week Four and is expected to miss around four weeks.

That report came shortly after agent Mike McCartney announced that Washington is signing his client Jace Sternberger off of the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Sternberger was a 2019 third-round pick of the Packers and missed the first two games of the season while on the suspended list. He was released after the suspension was up and signed with the Seahawks once he was a free agent.

Sternberger had 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in 18 games with the Packers.