A.J. Green: I never left, I’m just getting great opportunities

Getty Images

Wide receiver A.J. Green’s last three seasons with the Bengals offered reasons to think he was on the backside of his career, but the Cardinals made a bet that there was still gas left in his tank when they signed him as a free agent this offseason.

That bet has paid off thus far. Green leads the 4-0 team with 248 receiving yards and has joined DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, Maxx Williams, and Chase Edmonds to create a deep group of receiving options for quarterback Kyler Murray.

On Wednesday, Green said that he thinks any perceived resurgence is just a matter of getting the chances that have come his way in Arizona.

“I don’t think I ever left,” Green said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I’m just getting great opportunities. When you have a guy like Hop on the other side and Kirk and the way our skill positions are playing, everybody plays us honest. Kyler’s just spreading the ball around, getting it to Max and Chase, our offensive line, everybody is just playing well. We’ve just got to keep this thing going. The sky’s the limit for us.”

With so many mouths to feed on offense, Green may not wind up leading the team in receiving yards come the end of the season. As long as he remains healthy and the team keeps winning, though, it’s hard to imagine anyone will be second-guessing the decision to bring Green to desert.