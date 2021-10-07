Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott limited in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said earlier Thursday that running back Ezekiel Elliott and receiver Amari Cooper would get some work during practice. The team released its practice report with both players listed as limited.

Elliott has a knee injury and Cooper is nursing a hamstring injury.

Neither player practiced Wednesday.

Elliott has 71 touches for 395 yards and four touchdowns this season, while Cooper has 22 receptions for 258 yards and three touchdowns.

The rest of the Cowboys’ practice report remained the same from Wednesday: Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) remained out. Defensive end Randy Gregory (knee), offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness) and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee) still were limited.