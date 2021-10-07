Andrew Thomas, Leonard Williams return to practice for Giants

Getty Images

Left tackle Andrew Thomas was seen as a liability for the Giants heading into the season, but he’s performed better than many of his teammates on the 1-3 team so the prospect of playing without him in Dallas this Sunday was a bad one for the team.

It doesn’t look like they’ll have to go down that road. Thomas didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a foot problem, but head coach Joe Judge said that Thomas will practice on Thursday and didn’t indicate much concern about the weekend.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams is in a similar boat. He’s also set to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with a knee injury.

The signs are positive for those two players, but the outlook is less clear for wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton. Both players were out with hamstring injuries last week and Judge said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, that Thursday will be a “ramp-up day” for both players as they try to determine if there’s a shot of getting them back in the lineup.