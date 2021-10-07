Anthony Lynn: Right now, we’re planning on going without Penei Sewell this week

Getty Images

The injuries along Detroit’s offensive line continue to pile up.

With left tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow already on injured reserve, it now looks like the team may be without rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell in its Week Five matchup with Minnesota.

Sewell, who has been playing left tackle in Decker’s absence, did not practice on Wednesday with a knee injury. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn told reporters during his Thursday press conference that the Lions are planning to play without Sewell on Sunday — though the club is holding out hope for him.

“Right now, we’re planning on going without him but if he’s ready, that’d be great,” Lynn said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Lynn’s comments seemed to be a bit confusing even to the reporters, as OC then said, per Birkett, “Well, right now the idea’s for Penei to go out and go play if he can.”

Lynn also added, “I did not say I didn’t expect him to play. I don’t think I said that, but we’ll see.”

In any event, if Sewell didn’t practice on Wednesday, presumably there is a plan for if he isn’t available on Sunday because someone was playing left tackle on that offensive line.

If Sewell can’t play, then the Lions could move guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who has significant left tackle experience, over to replace Sewell. And 2020 fourth-round pick Logan Stenberg could slide in at guard.