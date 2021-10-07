Antonio Gibson returns to limited practice Thursday

Getty Images

Washington running back Antonio Gibson returned to practice Thursday. He was limited.

Gibson sat out Wednesday’s session.

He popped up on practice report Sept. 30 when he missed practice with a shin injury. Gibson returned to limited work last Friday and, despite a questionable designation, played 37 snaps and had 16 touches for 75 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season against the Falcons on Sunday.

Receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) remained out of practice along with receiver Dyami Brown (knee), offensive guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and receiver Cam Sims (hamstring).

Linebacker Cole Holcomb (shoulder), defensive tackle Jon Allen (knee), safety Deshazor Everett (knee) and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (knee) were limited.