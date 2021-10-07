Browns waive Joe Jackson

Getty Images

Cleveland has cut a player from its defense.

The Browns announced on Thursday that they’ve waived defensive lineman Joe Jackson.

Jackson has been a rotational player for Cleveland this season, recording a sack and a tackle for loss in the Browns’ Week One loss to Kansas City. In all, he’s played 12 percent of the club’s defensive snaps this year.

Jackson appeared in three games for Cleveland in 2020 and five games for Dallas in 2019.

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, so Cleveland could use this open spot for him on the 53-man roster.