Chris Carson inactive for Thursday Night Football

The Seahawks hoped they would have running back Chris Carson, but he won’t play in Thursday Night Football. The team listed Carson among its inactives after a neck injury kept him out of practice this week.

Carson leads the Seahawks with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 54 carries.

Alex Collins will start for the Seahawks. Collins rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and added a 28-yard reception.

Linebacker Benson Mayowa (neck) and right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle) will play this week.

Cornerback John Reid, offensive tackle Jake Curhan, offensive tackle Stone Forsythe and defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche join Carson on the inactive list. Defensive end L.J. Collier, a former first-round choice, is active for only the second time this season.

Tight end Gerald Everett remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Rams gave no player a designation Wednesday, so all five of their inactives are healthy scratches — quarterback Bryce Perkins, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, offensive lineman AJ Jackson, tight end Brycen Hopkins and defensive lineman Bobby Brown.